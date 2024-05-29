How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

29 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 09:53 pm

How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

29 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 09:53 pm

From former IG Benazir Ahmed to PK Halder or Bachchu of Basic Bank. From former IG Benazir Ahmed to PK Halder or Bachchu of Basic Bank. Sona Karbari md. Monir Hossain aka Golden Monir, wife Shamima Nasreen has been jailed for the crime of framing her husband Russell in the E-Valley scam. Wife Dr. was released on bail after spending a long time in prison after being framed with her husband Ariful Islam in JKG Healthcare corruption during Corona. Sabrina Chowdhury. The contractor identified as Jubo League leader is better known as GK Shamim. Apart from this, Kazi Shahid Islam Papul, former Member of Parliament of Laxmipur-2 Constituency, was arrested in Kuwait in the case of money and human trafficking abroad.

