ACC summons ex-IGP Benazir, family; will search for assets in UAE, UK, USA, Canada

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 08:22 pm

BSEC froze BO accounts of Benazir, his family members

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Facebook
Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Facebook

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family members for questioning after allegations of illegally acquired wealth surfaced against him.

The commission will also search for former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed's assets in Dubai, United Kingdom, United States and Canada, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told The Business Standard today. 

"If illegal assets outside of his and his family's known income are found in those countries, the ACC will follow legal procedures to seize and confiscate them," he added.

The commission sent a notice to Benazir today (28 May) asking him to appear at the headquarters on 6 June and his wife and children on 9 June, a source from the commission told The Business Standard. 

According to ACC sources, the former IGP showed a huge amount of assets in his income tax file, but the commission plans to look into the legitimate sources of those assets and his income generation. 

Benazir's wife and children have shown a fish business as a source of income, which will also be looked into.

The ACC lawyer further said, "Apart from interrogating Benazir and his family, the commission is also investigating whether they have committed any money laundering abroad."

Whether or not Benazir will be arrested depends on the investigating officers' decision, he added.

"If necessary, the investigation officer will ask the court to impose a travel ban on Benazir."

He also said if more illegally acquired assets are found in the investigation, an appeal for confiscation will be sent to the court.

Earlier today, after a request of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator of stock markets, instructed to freeze beneficiary owners (BO) accounts of former Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Benazir Ahmed and his family members.

The officials of BSEC said the regulator has already asked the Central Depository Bangladesh Ltd (CDBL) for preventing them from trading shares in the stock market and liquidating investments.

The CDBL usually facilitates the transfer and settlement of shares and other securities against BO accounts.

On 26 May, a Dhaka court ordered the confiscation of four flats in the capital's Gulshan and other properties listed in 113 deeds belonging to former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, his wife, and children.

