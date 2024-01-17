Fielding independents was a strategic move for election win: Quader

The Awami League's decision to allow its members to run as independent candidates in the 12th national election was a strategic move aimed at securing victory, party General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (17 January).

"This time there was a competitive election. As the opposition party boycotted the election, a new strategy became necessary [to secure victory]. Awami League has got the outcome of the strategy. A significant portion of the parliament now consists of independent candidates," he said at Awami League's joint meeting at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office this afternoon.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Both local and foreign journalists closely monitored the election proceedings. The whole world is saying that it was a well-conducted election. However, there seems to be a lack of appreciation from a specific party in Bangladesh."

Sheikh Hasina has strengthened the country's democracy by forming an independent Election Commission, he said, adding that the Election Commission show caused many AL candidates as well, demonstrating its impartiality and independence.

Addressing BNP, the AL general secretary said, "The election train has come to a halt. It will resume again after the next five years."

Awami League candidates have clinched victory in at least 222 constituencies in 12th Parliamentary Election, while independent candidates claimed victory in 62 seats, placing them in the second position.

Jatiyo Party won 11, Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and Bangladesh Kalyan Party got one seat each.