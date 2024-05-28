Linde Bangladesh to sell welding business to ESAB Group

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 02:47 pm

Linde Bangladesh to sell welding business to ESAB Group

To execute the SPA agreement, Linde Bangladesh will secure the shareholders’ approval through arranging an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on 23 June and the record date is 13 June.

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 02:47 pm
Linde Bangladesh to sell welding business to ESAB Group

Linde Bangladesh Limited has disclosed it is going to sell the welding business to the ESAB Group, a multinational machine industry company, at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today (28 May).

As per the company's disclosure, Linde Bangladesh is going to sign a share sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with ESAB Group for the sale of 13.82 crore equity shares of Linde Industries Pvt. Ltd.

To execute the SPA agreement, Linde Bangladesh will secure the shareholders' approval through arranging an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on 23 June and the record date is 13 June.

At present, Linde Bangladesh operates its welding business under the Linde Industries Private Limited.

Earlier, in October last year, Linde Bangladesh secured the High Court order to demerge the Linde Private Industries in part of separating gas and welding or hard goods business.

Linde earned over 60% annually from its hard goods business, the rest came from gas selling.

Linde Bangladesh was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 1976 under the fuel and power sector when the stock market resumed trading after independence.

