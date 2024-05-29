NBR may backtrack on plan to impose duty on MPs' vehicles

NBR

Jasim Uddin
29 May, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 11:09 pm

Related News

NBR may backtrack on plan to impose duty on MPs' vehicles

This matter came to the fore after the law ministry sent a letter to the NBR chairman, stating that the NBR’s customs wing cannot impose any duty on vehicles imported by MPs due to the existing order.

Jasim Uddin
29 May, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 11:09 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is likely to backtrack on its plan to impose a 25% customs duty and a 15% value-added tax (VAT) on the import of motor vehicles by lawmakers in the fiscal 2024-25.

Finance ministry officials with knowledge of the matter said the change in plan comes as the initiative contradicts the Members of Parliament (Remuneration and Allowances) Order, 1973 (President's Order), which entitles lawmakers to a duty-free facility for vehicle imports.

This matter came to the fore after the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs this week sent a letter to the NBR chairman, stating that the NBR's customs wing cannot impose any duty on vehicles imported by MPs due to the existing order.

However, the NBR incorporated this plan with the approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a meeting on 14 May regarding fiscal budgetary issues.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Finance ministry officials explained that due to this legal issue, the proposal was not vetted by the law ministry, indicating that the duty-free car import facility will remain unchanged.

The president's order reads, "A Member shall be entitled to import, free of customs duty, (value-added tax), development surcharge, and import permit fee, during the whole of his term of office, one (car, jeep, or microbus) of such specification, and on such conditions as the government may specify in this behalf." 

The order further specifies that "member" includes the prime minister, the speaker, ministers, the leader of the opposition, the deputy leader of the house, the deputy speaker, the chief whip, the deputy leader of the opposition, ministers of state, whips, and deputy ministers who are members of parliament.

The order also stipulates that a member is entitled to import another new car, jeep, or microbus after a period of five years from the date of their last import, under the same terms and conditions.

What do other citizens pay?

In the previous fiscal year, FY23, the government increased the supplementary duty on motor vehicles. The duty on imported cars with engine capacities ranging from 2,001cc to 3,000cc was raised from 200% to 250%, and for cars with engine capacities from 3,001cc to 4,000cc, it was increased from 350% to 500%.

Cars exceeding 4,000cc remained subject to a 500% duty rate, unchanged from before.

Additionally, in the current fiscal year, the NBR introduced an environmental surcharge, also known as a carbon tax, targeting owners of multiple cars.

Under this initiative, owners of cars with engine capacities up to 1,500cc or 75kW are required to pay Tk25,000 as an environmental surcharge. This surcharge doubles to Tk50,000 for cars with engine capacities ranging from 1,501cc to 2,000cc or between 75kW and 100kW.

For those who own a second car with an engine capacity of 2,001cc to 2,500cc or 101kW to 125kW, the surcharge increases to Tk75,000. Owners of multiple cars with capacities ranging from 2,501cc to 3,000cc or 125kW to 150kW face a surcharge of Tk1.5 lakh.

The highest surcharge of Tk2 lakh applies to cars with engine capacities exceeding 3,000cc, and for those with capacities of 3,500cc or 175kW and above, the surcharge is Tk3.5 lakh.

Bangladesh / Top News

NBR / MP vehicles / tax / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

11h | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

11h | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

15h | Panorama
According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

3h | Videos
USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

1h | Videos
Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

5h | Videos
Chocolate price growing; company profits soar

Chocolate price growing; company profits soar

40m | Videos