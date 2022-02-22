Probe PM’s adviser-law minister's telephone conversation: BNP

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has demanded an investigation into the recently leaked telephone conversation between Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman and Law Minister Anisul Haque.

"The telephone conversation between the law minister and investment adviser to the PM has gone viral on social media, unveiling a clear picture of the corruption of this government. The conversation is a document of truth to the nation today," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital.

"The BNP has already demanded an investigation into the incident, but the government is still silent and indifferent. In such a situation, we are again demanding that this incident must be brought under investigation and trial process without any delay," he added.

Fakhrul said, "It is clear to the people of the country today that a festival of corruption is going on in the country. This corruption is being patronised by the highest level of the state. From ministers to MPs and advisers to the prime minister, from the ruling party's mayor to chairmen none is not taking advantage of corruption."

Law Minister Anisul Haque has termed it an "innocent conversation". He did not deny any content of the phone conversation, rather, he acknowledged it as an innocent conversation, said the BNP leader.