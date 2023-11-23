No factions in Jatiya Party: Mujibul Haque Chunnu

Asserting that there are no factions within the Jatiya Party, the party's Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said the party remains united under the leadership of GM Quader.

"Raushan Ershad is our chief patron and an honorable figure. If she decides to run in the election, we will extend our support to her in every possible way," Mujibul Haque said during a media interaction at the party chairperson's office in Banani, Dhaka, on Thursday (23 November).

"On 20 November, Raushan Ershad expressed her interest in collecting the nomination form through a phone call. If anyone is designated to collect it, we are prepared to hand over the forms," he told the media.

Addressing the party's stance on the upcoming parliamentary election, Mujibul Haque said, "The Jatiya Party is proceeding with its own political agenda, and the decision to participate in the election was a collective one. We seek an environment conducive to fair elections, and we received assurances from both the Election Commission and various government quarters regarding the fairness of the election. Our delayed decision was contingent on these assurances."

Responding to queries from journalists, the Jatiya Party Secretary General said, "Jatiya Party intends to contest in all 300 constituencies with its unique symbol (plough), without aligning with any alliance. Politics involves diverse strategies, and we will advance with our own approach."

Chunnu pledged that if the Jatiya Party secures victory in the election, it will address issues such as unemployment, maintain reasonable commodity prices, ensure good governance, introduce a vocational education system, eradicate corruption, and provide quality healthcare for all.

"If elected, we plan to overhaul the electoral system and implement a proportional election system. We urge the Election Commission to take direct action against any irregularities during the election period," he added.

He also expressed optimism about the potential for dialogue, noting that there is room in the Election Commission's announced schedule to engage in discussions and reach decisions collaboratively.