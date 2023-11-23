No factions in Jatiya Party: Mujibul Haque Chunnu

Politics

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 05:38 pm

Related News

No factions in Jatiya Party: Mujibul Haque Chunnu

Raushan Ershad is our chief patron and an honorable figure. If she decides to run in the election, we will extend our support to her in every possible way," said Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 05:38 pm
Mujibul Haque Chunnu
Mujibul Haque Chunnu

Asserting that there are no factions within the Jatiya Party, the party's Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said the party remains united under the leadership of GM Quader.

"Raushan Ershad is our chief patron and an honorable figure. If she decides to run in the election, we will extend our support to her in every possible way," Mujibul Haque said during a media interaction at the party chairperson's office in Banani, Dhaka, on Thursday (23 November).

"On 20 November, Raushan Ershad expressed her interest in collecting the nomination form through a phone call. If anyone is designated to collect it, we are prepared to hand over the forms," he told the media.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Addressing the party's stance on the upcoming parliamentary election, Mujibul Haque said, "The Jatiya Party is proceeding with its own political agenda, and the decision to participate in the election was a collective one. We seek an environment conducive to fair elections, and we received assurances from both the Election Commission and various government quarters regarding the fairness of the election. Our delayed decision was contingent on these assurances."

Responding to queries from journalists, the Jatiya Party Secretary General said, "Jatiya Party intends to contest in all 300 constituencies with its unique symbol (plough), without aligning with any alliance. Politics involves diverse strategies, and we will advance with our own approach."

Chunnu pledged that if the Jatiya Party secures victory in the election, it will address issues such as unemployment, maintain reasonable commodity prices, ensure good governance, introduce a vocational education system, eradicate corruption, and provide quality healthcare for all.

"If elected, we plan to overhaul the electoral system and implement a proportional election system. We urge the Election Commission to take direct action against any irregularities during the election period," he added.

He also expressed optimism about the potential for dialogue, noting that there is room in the Election Commission's announced schedule to engage in discussions and reach decisions collaboratively.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jatiya Party (JP) / Jatiya Party Lawmaker Mujibul Haque Chunnu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

9h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

9h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

1d | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How much impact will the Xi-Biden meeting have on trade?

How much impact will the Xi-Biden meeting have on trade?

3h | TBS World
MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

5h | TBS Economy
Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

19h | TBS SPORTS
Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

21h | Tech Talk