AL withdraws candidate from Dhaka-18 leaving it for Jatiya Party's Sharifa Quader

Politics

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 05:26 pm

The ruling Awami League has withdrawn its candidate from the Dhaka-18 seat leaving it for Jatiya Party lawmaker and GM Quader's wife Sharifa Quader.

On the final day for withdrawal of nominations, the Awami League withdrew a total of 26 candidates, thereby paving the way for Jatiya Party candidates.

The ruling party formally communicated the list of withdrawn nominations to the Election Commission on Sunday.

Awami League has also withdrawn candidates from six other seats leaving them for its 14-party alliance partners.

In addition, the ruling party had not fielded any candidates for Narayanganj-5, where the current MP is Jatiya Party's Salim Osman.

The Jatiya Party is the main opposition in the current parliament.

Meanwhile, among the alliance partners, the ruling party has left two seats for the Workers Party of Bangladesh, three for the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and one for Jatiya Party (Manju).

