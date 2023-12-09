Worries there, but still hopeful election will be fair: Chunnu

Politics

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 06:33 pm

File photo of Mujibul Haque Chunnu. Photo: Collected
File photo of Mujibul Haque Chunnu. Photo: Collected

There are apprehensions about a fair national election but the Jatiya Party still is hopeful, said the party's Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu on Saturday (9 December).

"We are worried about the election but still hope that the government and the Election Commission will be able to ensure an election environment where voters can come to the polling centres and vote properly," he said at a press conference at the office of the Jatiya Party chairman in the capital's Banani.

Regarding seat compromise with Awami League, Chunnu said, "Not only in our country but this kind of compromise happens in other countries as well. There is no finality in elections or politics. Any word at any time can lead to new decisions. There is nothing final here.

"Take India for example. The BJP is a big party but they do not give nominations in some seats. Those seats either go to parties in their alliance or other parties who have unofficial understanding with them. It happens in India; it happens in our country; it happens in Pakistan; it happens in all countries."

Mentioning that no plans have been finalised for the party's election campaign, he said, "We are looking at the nominations that have been appealed. Then we will publish the [election] manifesto."

Referring to the appeal to the Election Commission by AL candidate Nasirul Islam Khan Awlad against his candidature in Kishoreganj-3 seat, Chunnu said, "The nomination form asks for information regarding criminal cases. Nowhere does it ask for information regarding civil cases. Actually, he [the AL candidate] did it to spoil my image."

Chunnu also said, "There are no factions in the party. We respect Roushan Ershad. We have nothing to do with her supporters. The chapter is closed. Please don't bring it up again, otherwise I won't reply."

