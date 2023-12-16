GM Quader files GD over alleged death threats

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader lodged a general diary (GD) today (16 December) reporting death threats against him and his family.

On his behalf, his personal assistant Abdul Hannan filed the GD – at the Uttara West Police Station – which said on 13 December at 4:03pm, an unknown caller threatened to kill GM Quader if he doesn't step down from the national elections and stop trying to make the polls a success.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, the police station's Officer-in-Charge Abul Hasan said, "We have received the GD. We are working to investigate the matter and bring those behind this to the books."

In this regard, the party's General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu told the media, "I don't know if there was any GD from the chairman's side or not.

He said he has also received threats about withdrawing from the elections.

"I get many threats on the phone, but I don't care… They [say] will kill, do this, do that - I don't care. I don't even feel the need to file a GD. Because I will go to the elections. This is my politics.

"I am a citizen of Bangladesh, I have fought in this country. At least, I am not afraid of anyone," he added.