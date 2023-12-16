GM Quader files GD over alleged death threats

Politics

TBS Report
16 December, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 05:09 pm

Related News

GM Quader files GD over alleged death threats

An unknown caller threatened to kill GM Quader if he doesn't step down from the national elections and stop trying to make the polls a success

TBS Report
16 December, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 05:09 pm
GM Quader. Photo: Collected
GM Quader. Photo: Collected

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader lodged a general diary (GD) today (16 December) reporting death threats against him and his family.

On his behalf, his personal assistant Abdul Hannan filed the GD – at the Uttara West Police Station – which said on 13 December at 4:03pm, an unknown caller  threatened to kill GM Quader if he doesn't step down from the national elections and stop trying to make the polls a success.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, the police station's Officer-in-Charge Abul Hasan said, "We have received the GD. We are working to investigate the matter and bring those behind this to the books."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In this regard, the party's General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu told the media, "I don't know if there was any GD from the chairman's side or not.

He said he has also received threats about withdrawing from the elections.

"I get many threats on the phone, but I don't care… They [say] will kill, do this, do that - I don't care. I don't even feel the need to file a GD. Because I will go to the elections. This is my politics.

"I am a citizen of Bangladesh, I have fought in this country. At least, I am not afraid of anyone," he added.

Top News

GM Quader / Jatiya Party (JP) / Death threat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Alpona: The journey of a thousand-year-old art form

9h | Panorama
The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

1d | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

1d | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

3h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in many economic indicators

Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in many economic indicators

4h | TBS Stories
Speculation is not a crime

Speculation is not a crime

5h | TBS Markets
Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

1d | TBS Stories