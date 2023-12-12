Raushan Ershad goes to Gonobhaban to meet PM Hasina

Leader of Opposition in Jatiya Sangsad Raushan Ershad has reached the Gonobhaban to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Multiple sources confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) that she reached the Gonobhaban around 1pm.

Her son Saad Ershad is with her

"I heard she went to see the PM, but I am not with her. I am at home," Raushan's Political Secretary Golam Masih told TBS.

Sources close to Raushan said that the PM had called her last night and asked her to meet urgently.

What issue will be discussed is not known yet.

The dispute between two groups of the Jatiya Party, led by the party's chief patron Raushan Ershad and Chairman GM Quader, has continued ahead of the national elections.

Neither Raushan nor any of her supporters have collected the forms by the deadline.

The rift has also become a matter of unease for the ruling AL, which expects the JaPa to contest the elections, even though the two are not part of any alliance this time around.

Following the announcement of the candidates for the party last month, Golam Masih had said, "Today is a very sad day for us. We didn't expect that. JaPa has split four times before. Before every election, there is a split in the party. It is very unfortunate for us.

"Raushan Ershad told me on Monday afternoon, 'don't worry, we will stay together'. It was very sad for us when we heard in the afternoon that GM Quader had arbitrarily declared the candidates. You can say that the party has now split for the fifth time."

Raushan had already declared the party would not be taking part in the upcoming polls.

She had also reportedly tried to see the PM a number of times in the run up to the nomination announcements, but failed to secure an audience.