DB picks up Jubo Dal General Secretary

Detective Branch (DB) of Police detained Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal General Secretary Abdul Monayem Munna in Shahjahanpur area of the capital city on Wednesday.

"Munna was picked up by police on the way to his home after attending a party programme at Engineers Institution Auditorium in the afternoon," Jubo Dal central President Sultan Salauddin Tuku said.

There was no case against him with any police station, he added.

Later, the Jubo Dal leader was handed over to the Shahjahanpur police station.

Moreover, BNP media cell member Shyrul Kabir Khan claimed that police also detained several other leaders of the party, including former Jubo Dal leader SM Jahangir from near the Holy Family Hospital while returning home after attending the same programme.

Immediately after Munna's arrest, central Chhatra Dal brought out a protest procession from the capital's Naya Paltan area and ended at Kakrail, demanding the Jubo Dal secretary's immediate release.