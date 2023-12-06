Jatiya Party, Awami League will work separately for fair elections: Nanak

The Awami League and the Jatiya Party will work separately from their respective positions towards fair, Awami League praesidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said today after a meeting between the leaders of the two parties.

He also said fruitful discussions have been held with the Jatiya Party regarding the national elections.

The meeting ended after 10 pm on Wednesday at Hotel Renaissance in Gulshan-1 of the capital.

Awami League-led 14-party alliance coordinator Amir Hossain Amu, Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu were present in the meeting.