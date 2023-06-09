Jamaat's Saturday rally in limbo as permission remains pending

With just a night to go, Jamaat-e-Islami is still awaiting permission for their scheduled rally on Saturday, planned to be held outside Baitul Mukarram in the capital city.

Hayatul Islam, the deputy commissioner of DMP Motijheel Division, stated that no permission had been granted to Jamaat as of 7:00pm on Friday.

According to sources within Jamaat, a delegation from the party went to DMP Headquarters and held a meeting regarding the permission for Saturday's rally.

When asked about the consequences if the party proceeds with the rally without police permission, the police officer stated that legal and necessary actions would be taken to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

"Any rally conducted without permission is considered unlawful, and the police will take appropriate action in such a situation," Hayatul added.