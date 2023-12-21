HC reinstates independent candidate Lion Imran in Chattogram-4

Lion Mohammad Imran, an independent candidate in the Chattogram-4 (Sitakunda-Akbar Shah-Pahartali) constituency, has successfully regained his candidacy for the upcoming 12th national election.

The decision came through a judgment issued by a special bench of the Bangladesh High Court on Wednesday (20 December).

The candidacy of Lion Imran was rejected by the returning officer due to not fulfilling the requirement of submitting signatures of his supporters which must comprise at least 1% of the voters. Undeterred by this setback, Lion Imran appealed to the Special Election Tribunal established in the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, after his initial appeal to the Election Commission was rejected.

The special bench, comprising Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah of the High Court Division reinstated Lion Mohammad Imran as a candidate for the Chattogram-4 constituency in the 12th National elections scheduled for 7 January.

Advocate Habibul Islam Bhuiyan and Advocate Md Abu Nasser represented Lion Mohammad Imran during the legal proceedings.

Expressing gratitude after the court's decision, Lion Mohammad Imran stated, "By the infinite mercy of Almighty Allah, my path has been opened for the service of the people." He dedicated his initial victory to the people of Sitakunda and expressed hope that the residents of Sitakunda, Akbarshah, Pahartali, and the hard-working people across Bangladesh would support his vision for building a crime-free and well-educated society.

General Secretary of Sitakunda Upazila Awami League SM Al Mamun has been contesting with the boat symbol on the nomination of Awami League in the same constituency. The reinstatement of Lion Imran adds a new dimension to the political landscape of Chattogram-4 as the candidates gear up for the upcoming parliamentary elections.