Govt instigating Cumilla incident, communal attacks: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has aacused the ruling Awami League of instigating the incidents in Cumilla and communal attacks afterwards.

"The incidents have been orchestrated after getting signals from a quarter of the government," he told the media after attending a doa mahfil at a mosque adjacent to the Chattogram City BNP office on Friday.

Fakhrul said the BNP has always maintained communal harmony in the country. These had not happened during the BNP-led government regime. Unfortunately, since this illegal government came to power, such incidents have repeatedly happened to sustain its power.

He said the government is sometimes resorting to different incidents in a bid to divert people's attention from many other problems, which are never acceptable.

"We, on Thursday, issued statement and expressed condemnation over Cumilla incident and communal attacks. We also demanded immediate and exemplary punishment of the culprits who carried out attacks at puja mandaps," Fakhrul commented.

BNP Central Organising Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Shamim, BNP's Chattogram (South District) former president and former minister Zafrul Islam Chowdhury, Chattogram city BNP convener Dr Shahadat Hossain, its Member Secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar, Chattogram (South District) BNP convener Abu Sufian and others were also present at the programme.