Govt instigating Cumilla incident, communal attacks: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
15 October, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 10:32 pm

Related News

Govt instigating Cumilla incident, communal attacks: Fakhrul

They are sometimes resorting to different incidents in a bid to divert people's attention from many other problems, he also alleges

TBS Report
15 October, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 10:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has aacused the ruling Awami League of instigating the incidents in Cumilla and communal attacks afterwards.

"The incidents have been orchestrated after getting signals from a quarter of the government," he told the media after attending a doa mahfil at a mosque adjacent to the Chattogram City BNP office on Friday.

Fakhrul said the BNP has always maintained communal harmony in the country.  These had not happened during the BNP-led government regime.  Unfortunately, since this illegal government came to power, such incidents have repeatedly happened to sustain its power.

He said the government is sometimes resorting to different incidents in a bid to divert people's attention from many other problems, which are never acceptable.

"We, on Thursday, issued statement and expressed condemnation over Cumilla incident and communal attacks. We also demanded immediate and exemplary punishment of the culprits who carried out attacks at puja mandaps," Fakhrul commented.

BNP Central Organising Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Shamim, BNP's Chattogram (South District) former president and former minister Zafrul Islam Chowdhury, Chattogram city BNP convener Dr Shahadat Hossain, its Member Secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar, Chattogram (South District) BNP convener Abu Sufian and others were also present at the programme.

Bangladesh / Top News

Cumilla incident / communal attacks / BNP Secretary General / Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mullahs clash with cops in city

Mullahs clash with cops in city

7h | Videos
$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim

5
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

6
Where to invest to get tax rebate
Thoughts

Where to invest to get tax rebate