BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Amir Khasru likely to be freed from jail today

Bangladesh

UNB
15 February, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 01:05 pm

Related News

BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Amir Khasru likely to be freed from jail today

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Advocate Masud Ahmed Talukdar, representing the BNP leaders, have initiated the legal process for the withdrawal of the production warrants

UNB
15 February, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 01:05 pm
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury are expected to be released from Keraniganj Central Jail if their lawyers can withdraw the production warrants against them in all cases.

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Advocate Masud Ahmed Talukdar, representing the BNP leaders, have initiated the legal process for the withdrawal of the production warrants.

This comes after both leaders obtained bail in all cases, as confirmed by Sairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP chairperson's media wing, to UNB.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The necessary legal steps are being taken following the provision that allows for the withdrawal of production warrants issued for the leaders to be presented in court while incarcerated," the lawyers stated.

Work on withdrawing the production warrants has already begun, with expectations that if completed by noon today, the BNP leaders could be released. The documentation related to the withdrawal is hoped to be finalized by Thursday evening.

Advocate Masud mentioned that 13 production warrants were issued against Fakhrul, highlighting the legal hurdles faced.

However, Advocate Syed Joynal Abedin assured that there are no obstacles to their release as bail has been secured in all cases.

The context for the anticipated release follows a Dhaka court's decision on Wednesday to grant bail to both Fakhrul and Khasru in connection with a case filed over the vandalism of the Chief Justice's residence during a BNP rally on October 28 last year.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judges Court's acting judge, Faisal Atiq Bin Quader, approved the bail upon reviewing their petition.

The case was filed by the police on October 29, accusing 59 BNP leaders and activists, including Fakhrul and Khasru, of vandalism and assault during the rally.

In total, 11 cases were filed against Fakhrul and 10 against Khasru related to the violence surrounding the rally. Fakhrul was detained on October 29, and Khasru on November 3, both from their residences in Gulshan.

Top News / Court

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP leader Amir Khasru / bail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

6h | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

5h | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

5h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Foreign currency transactions thru cards soar amid cash dollar shortage

Foreign currency transactions thru cards soar amid cash dollar shortage

23m | Videos
330 people including BGP members are returning to Myanmar

330 people including BGP members are returning to Myanmar

1h | Videos
Pets lead to 40 divorce cases in Kuwait

Pets lead to 40 divorce cases in Kuwait

2h | Videos
The Traditional fair is full of fish and sweets

The Traditional fair is full of fish and sweets

3h | Videos