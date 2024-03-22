Essential commodities price surge triggers crisis: Mirza Fakhrul

The unprecedented hike in prices of essential commodities has brought about a severe crisis in people's lives, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said yesterday.

He stated in a briefing today (22 March) that the abnormal increase in the prices of essential commodities has plunged people into extreme distress.

"The powerless are enduring tyranny and oppression, spending their days in despair. Therefore, instead of curbing all wrongdoings, the dummy government has escalated the level of injustice," he said.

He also said that becoming a defendant in false cases without committing any crime has now become a norm and added that in this lawless country, innocent people are victims of government oppression.

He expressed his concern over the cancellation of bail for party leaders and activists, including Mahmudul Haque Rubel, chairman of Sherpur district BNP.

Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the Awami League government, since 7 January, has been ruthlessly suppressing opposition leaders and activists across the country to perpetuate its illegitimate hold on power, the cancellation of bail for 22 leaders and activists being an example of this attitude.

"However, to end this suffocating situation, the people are determined to unite and put up resistance through movements and struggles," he added.