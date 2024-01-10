Fakhrul gets bail in 9 cases

A Dhaka court has granted bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in nine separate cases filed over political violence with the Ramna and Paltan police stations today (10 January).

Sultan Sohag Uddin, additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka, granted the bail petitions against a surety bond of Tk10,000 following a hearing this afternoon.

Of the cases, three were filed with the Ramna Model Police Station and six with the Paltan Police Station.

One of Fakhrul's lawyers said on the day that a total of 11 cases were filed against the BNP leader over political violences. Of the cases, he secured bail in nine of them.

Fakhrul's lawyer Joynul Abedin had filed the bail petitions with the additional magistrate's court seeking a hearing today.

On the other hand, advocate Tapas Kumar Pal opposed the bail on behalf of the prosecution.

After hearing both sides, the court granted his bail pleas.

Earlier on the day, the High Court denied bail to Fakhrul in a case filed over the attack on the chief justice's residence during clashes at the party's rally on 28 October last year.

The HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin passed the order.

Advocate Joynul said the decision to file an appeal will be taken after discussion.

The BNP secretary general was arrested and presented to the court on 29 October in the case filed over the attack on the chief justice's residence.

On 9 January, a Dhaka court set his bail hearing in nine separate cases related to clashes on 28 October.

The court earlier accepted the plea to show his arrest in the cases with Paltan and Ramna model police stations.

Earlier on 13 December, defense lawyers filed bail applications in nine cases where Fakhrul wasn't shown arrested. The court advised taking the matter to the High Court in this regard.

Later, Fakhrul filed a writ in the HC challenging the validity of the non-acceptance of bail applications.

On 18 December, the HC directed the lower court to hear the bail pleas.

Then, on 31 December, a Dhaka court set 9 January for hearing Fakhrul's bail petitions in the nine cases.

On 29 October, police detained Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence after deadly clashes rocked parts of Dhaka the previous day.