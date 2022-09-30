Ganatantra Mancha announces anti-govt programmes across the country

Ganatantra Mancha, an alliance of seven political parties, has declared to organise political programmes against the government across the country including in capital Dhaka in next October and November.

The programmes will be started in early October with a protest rally in the capital's Tejgaon area, said the leaders of the alliance after a rally held on Friday afternoon in Shahbagh in demand of 'stopping attacks on political rallies'.

Announcing the programmes, Junaid Saki, chief coordinator of Ganasanghati Andolan, said, "We have come down to the streets with seven specific demands including the resignation of the current government, cancellation of the parliament and transfer of power to the interim government."

He further said that the government is shooting and killing leaders and activists of the anti-government parties during political processions.

"This is happening because there is no ground under the feet of the government and their downfall is approaching. So, we will gather our full strength against the government in the coming days," said Saki.

ASM Abdur Rab, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, said at the rally that the country is going through a critical situation as the leaders and activists of opposition parties are being killed and abducted by the government every day.

"The government does not have enough money to buy rice, but it is spreading lies regularly. We will put an end to this dictatorship. We will give our blood for that if necessary," he said.

He also said that while the girls of our country have brought honour by playing football, the girls of the government's student wing in Eden College are sacrificing the honour of the country with their ill practices.

Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikya, said, "The government must resign. Attacks on the programmes of the opposition parties must be stopped."

Nurul Haq Nur, vice president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) and member secretary of Gana Adhikar Parishad, said, "We want to change the government system of the country. The Awami League government is involved in killing and enforced disappearance of people. They are attacking rallies of opposition political parties. We cannot accept these anymore."

Saiful Haque, general secretary of Revolutionary Workers Party, said, "Awami League has now turned into a terrorist group. The party is now shooting and attacking opposition party leaders and activists. These will not be tolerated anymore."

Rafiqul Islam Bablu, convener of Bhasani Anusari Parishad, demanded the release of Begum Khaleda Zia during his speech in the rally.

Hasnat Qayyum, chief coordinator of Rashtra Sangskar Andolon, Rashed Khan and Abdul Malek Faraizi, joint convener of Gana Adhikar Parishad, also addressed at the rally.