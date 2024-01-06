Show mass no-confidence in govt by boycotting polls: Ganatantra Mancha

Ganatantra Mancha, an opposition platform for parties opposed to the election under the incumbent government, on Saturday urged the voters to show a lack of mass confidence in the Awami League regime by boycotting Sunday's voting.

"We want to ask voters to boycott tomorrow's (Sunday) elections to manifest a lack of mass confidence in the government," said Saiful Haque, general secretary of Bangladesh-er Biplobi Workers Party.

Speaking at a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club, he also said casting votes in the lopsided election means helping Awami league prolong its misrule. "Going to the polling stations tomorrow means abetting the thieves, looters, murderers, mafia, terrorists and usurper regime to prolong their illegal power. "

Mentioning that no conscious person can participate in this game of hoodlums in the name of the election, Saiful urged the people to show the Awami League government a red card by not going to the polling stations to ensure its fall.

He also urged the officials and employees involved in the election process, including the members of the law enforcement agencies to perform their duties with professionalism. "Don't be an accomplice of Awami League and its associate bodies in any way to prolong the power of this vote thief government."

The Biplobi Workers Party leader also called upon those involved in the election process, including the presiding and polling officers, to withdraw themselves from the evil attempts of vote robbery in the dummy election.

Ganatantra Mancha brought out a procession at Bijoynagar towards the Jatiya Press Club around in support of their call to boycott the election.

Saiful said the ruling party candidates are buying each vote from Tk 1,000 to 10,000 alongside intimidating voters to go to the polling stations by using the police, administration and ruling party cadres as part of their move to show the artificial presence of voters.

He also said common people are being threatened with dire consequences if they do not cast their votes.

Zonayed Saki, the chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, said the opposition parties have been carrying out the movement against the unilateral election in a peaceful manner based on their power of unity.

"The government is making various conspiracies, in various ways. They are carrying out an act of sabotage and putting the blame on the opposition party's movement. We call upon the people of Bangladesh to stand together against this game of playing with people's lives," he said.

Saki strongly denounced the arson attack on the Benapole Express Train on Friday night that killed four passengers and demanded an independent and impartial investigation to find out the real perpetrators and put them on trial.

He called upon people to stay at home on Sunday instead of visiting the polling stations as part of a silent protest against the stage-managed election.

Alongside Ganatantra Mancha, BNP, 120-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, LDP, Gonoforum and People's Party, and Labour Party also brought out processions in different parts of the capital urging people to boycott the 12th parliamentary election billed for Sunday.