Show mass no-confidence in govt by boycotting polls: Ganatantra Mancha

Politics

UNB
06 January, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 09:41 pm

Related News

Show mass no-confidence in govt by boycotting polls: Ganatantra Mancha

The opposition parties have been carrying out movement against the unilateral election in a peaceful manner, said Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon

UNB
06 January, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 09:41 pm
Ganatantra Mancha holds a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Saturday (6 January). Photo: UNB
Ganatantra Mancha holds a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Saturday (6 January). Photo: UNB

Ganatantra Mancha, an opposition platform for parties opposed to the election under the incumbent government, on Saturday urged the voters to show a lack of mass confidence in the Awami League regime by boycotting Sunday's voting.

"We want to ask voters to boycott tomorrow's (Sunday) elections to manifest a lack of mass confidence in the government," said Saiful Haque, general secretary of Bangladesh-er Biplobi Workers Party.

Speaking at a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club, he also said casting votes in the lopsided election means helping Awami league prolong its misrule. "Going to the polling stations tomorrow means abetting the thieves, looters, murderers, mafia, terrorists and usurper regime to prolong their illegal power. "

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mentioning that no conscious person can participate in this game of hoodlums in the name of the election, Saiful urged the people to show the Awami League government a red card by not going to the polling stations to ensure its fall.

He also urged the officials and employees involved in the election process, including the members of the law enforcement agencies to perform their duties with professionalism. "Don't be an accomplice of Awami League and its associate bodies in any way to prolong the power of this vote thief government."

The Biplobi Workers Party leader also called upon those involved in the election process, including the presiding and polling officers, to withdraw themselves from the evil attempts of vote robbery in the dummy election.

Ganatantra Mancha brought out a procession at Bijoynagar towards the Jatiya Press Club around in support of their call to boycott the election.

Saiful said the ruling party candidates are buying each vote from Tk 1,000 to 10,000 alongside intimidating voters to go to the polling stations by using the police, administration and ruling party cadres as part of their move to show the artificial presence of voters.

He also said common people are being threatened with dire consequences if they do not cast their votes.

Zonayed Saki, the chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, said the opposition parties have been carrying out the movement against the unilateral election in a peaceful manner based on their power of unity.

"The government is making various conspiracies, in various ways. They are carrying out an act of sabotage and putting the blame on the opposition party's movement. We call upon the people of Bangladesh to stand together against this game of playing with people's lives," he said.

Saki strongly denounced the arson attack on the Benapole Express Train on Friday night that killed four passengers and demanded an independent and impartial investigation to find out the real perpetrators and put them on trial.

He called upon people to stay at home on Sunday instead of visiting the polling stations as part of a silent protest against the stage-managed election.

Alongside Ganatantra Mancha, BNP, 120-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, LDP, Gonoforum and People's Party, and Labour Party also brought out processions in different parts of the capital urging people to boycott the 12th parliamentary election billed for Sunday.

Ganatantra Mancha / Bangladesh National Election / no confidence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

5h | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

15h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

11h | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

2h | Videos
Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

1h | Videos
Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

5h | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

5h | Videos