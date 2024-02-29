Ganatantra Mancha attacked police to incite chaos: Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday accused the Ganatantra Mancha of attacking police forces in an attempt to incite chaos.

"Awami League formed the government after a peaceful election in the country. They [Ganatantra Mancha] tried to create chaos," he said in a response to media queries after a Chattogram Samiti, Dhaka event.

The foreign minister said US President Joe Biden, the President of the European Commission and the Heads of Government of 78 countries of the world congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-election.

"This global acknowledgment, along with accolades from 32 international organisations like the United Nations and Commonwealth, has seemingly provoked Ganatantra Mancha to act vindictively," Hasan Mahmud stated.

Highlighting the sequence of events, Mahmud said that Ganatantra Mancha supporters exceeded their permitted demonstration area and breached police barricades.

"Upon being obstructed by law enforcement, they not only disobeyed orders but also apprehended a police officer, prompting the police to resort to force to manage the situation," he explained.

Countering claims by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi of detainment of their party members, Mahmud asserted that, in reality, these individuals are being released daily.

Additionally, Mahmud commended the newly elected officials of Chattogram Samiti, Dhaka, a 112-year-old community organisation.

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury and Engineer Ujjwal Mallick were announced as the new president and general secretary, respectively, in a ceremony attended by notable figures including former Secretary Muminur Rashid Amin, the Prime Minister's former Principal Secretary Dr Abdul Karim, and former Information Secretary Didarul Anwar, with the event moderated by Mohammad Sahadat Hossain Hero.