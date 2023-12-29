Faridpur-3: AL's election camp set on fire, independent candidate's supporters under attack

Two temporary election camps of 'boat' symbol in the fiercely competitive Faridpur-3 constituency were allegedly set on fire on late Thursday (28 December) night.

There were also allegations of beating up the supporters of the independent candidate AK Azad by AL candidate Shamim Haque's supporters on Friday (29 December) morning.

Niaz Zaman Sajib, publicity secretary of Faridpur district Awami League, said chairs, tables and posters were set on fire in Shovarampur area of ward 1 of Faridpur municipality and Dayarampur area of ward 8 of Machar union of Sadar upazila.

He said preparation is underway to submit a written complaint to the police station in this regard.

Meanwhile, Siddique Sheikh and Abdul Aziz, supporters of independent candidate Azad, were beaten up on Friday morning, his camp alleged.

Azad's election coordinator Soyebul Islam said, "North Channel Union Awami League President Haji Mofazzal Hossain suddenly came with his men and beat up some of our activists with locally made weapons in the morning. They tried to intimidate us."

Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Faridpur's Kotwali Police Station, said police went to the spot to investigate both incidents.

"We have not yet received any written complaint, necessary steps will be taken after investigation", he said.

The two candidates have been in fierce dispute since submitting their nominations, with a battle to disqualify each other going all the way to the Supreme Court. Azad was known to covet the AL nomination, for which he had bought the form. But when it went to Shamim, he jumped on the chance to run as an independent, backing himself to peel away a sizable chunk of the AL vote from the party's candidate with him.

Provided both stay in the race, it is shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested races in the coming election.