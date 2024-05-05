Commuter train to Dhaka: Faridpur residents protest for stoppage at local station

Residents of Faridpur staged a protest today at the railway station, demanding a stoppage for the Chandana commuter train that travels from Rajbari to Dhaka.

The protest began at 5:15 am. The train, which had departed from Rajbari, arrived at Faridpur at 5:40 am.

During the protest, demonstrators physically halted the train and expressed their discontent through a peaceful demonstration. They also welcomed the train's conductor and other staff with flowers as a gesture of goodwill despite their grievances.

The protestors addressed the inconvenience caused by the absence of a scheduled stop at Faridpur station, which denies local passengers the facility to travel conveniently to Dhaka.

Speakers at the protest, including Abrar Nadim Itu, Sharif Khan, Tuhin Bin Alamgir, Ashish Kumar Kundu, Selim Mia, Ali Makim, Iqbal Hossain, Sohan, and Arif Sheikh, emphasized the need for the stoppage to facilitate easy travel for Faridpur residents to and from the capital.

In response to the protest, the train's conductor, Mahibul Islam, immediately contacted higher authorities to relay the concerns raised. He mentioned that a decision regarding the stoppage might be announced later that day.

Railway sources confirmed that as of Sunday, the Chandana commuter train began operating commercially on the Rajbari-Bhanga-Dhaka route, following its official inauguration on Saturday.

However, the lack of a stop at Faridpur station has caused significant dissatisfaction among local commuters, who have urged the railway ministry and relevant officials to urgently address this issue and implement a stop at Faridpur for the benefit of the local populace.