Fakhrul demands punishment of thugs who attacked BNP leader Gayeshwar's house

Politics

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 11:47 am

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called for the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those who attacked the residence of the party's standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.

"Realising their imminent downfall, Awami League government has launched countrywide violent attacks on political leaders of all levels including seniors," Fakhrul claimed in a statement sent to media on Tuesday.

"The government wants to suppress the voice of Gayeshwar Chandra Roy because he speaks the truth fearlessly," Fakhrul said claiming that the senior BNP leader has been a victim of political vengeance of the government.

The statement reads that the incident of committing vandalism at Gayeshwar's residence is a part of the evil plot to wipe BNP out from politics.

Mirza Fakhrul condemned the extreme deterioration of law and order situation in the country for which people are passing days in apprehension. He said the oppression and persecution of BNP and opposition party leaders in the country have reached extreme levels.

"In order to divert people's attention from the unprecedented failure in the governance of the state, bloody attacks are being carried out on the property and businesses of BNP and opposition party leaders and activists. They want to hold onto the power forcefully by creating terror," Fakhrul decried.

