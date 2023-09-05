Fakhrul calls on all parties, big and small, to unite to topple govt

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday called upon all the opposition parties to take to the streets in unison to force the Awami League regime to quit and hold the next polls under a neutral government.

"It doesn't matter whether it's a big party or medium party or minor party….our country and our people are now in danger. It is our responsibility to protect their existence. We all have to come forward and take to the streets with that responsibility," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said all opposition political parties need to join the street movement democratically and peacefully to send out a message to the government to step down.

"We must pronounce our one-point demand loudly and ask the regime to quit. Enough is enough. Now you (govt) please go and take steps for establishing a people's state, a people's parliament and a people's society," he observed.

Otherwise, he warned that the government will not get any escape route like previous dictators and autocrats.

Ganosamhati Andolan, a partner of the Ganatantra Mancha, arranged the programme at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) marking its 21st founding anniversary.

Fakhrul congratulated the leaders and workers of Ganosamhati Andolan on its founding anniversary and hoped that the party would be stronger in the days to come to work for the masses and build a social system truly free from exploitation. "I believe that is not possible without a democratic system. Now is the time for us to establish that democracy without buying any more time."

He said it is also necessary now to unite people for the restoration of democracy, and their voting and all other rights.

The BNP leader said it is encouraging that many opposition parties are now making the same demand for the resignation of the current regime.

He renewed their party's demand for holding the next polls under a non-party neutral government by dissolving parliament and reconstituting the parliament.

Fakhrul bemoaned that though their party chairperson Khaleda Zia has been suffering from critical diseases, the government is not allowing her to receive proper treatment at an advanced centre abroad out of political vendetta.

Zonayed Saki, the chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, said the country which was built through the sacrifice of the blood of millions has been put at stake by the misrule of the Awami League government.

"The Awami League has put Bangladesh in danger and threat in terms of its independence and sovereignty only to secure its illegal power," he said.

In the last 15 years, Saki said the Awami League has turned the country into an institution of a party and an instrument of oppression. "They have not only snatched the rights of the people but also plundered their resources. They have pushed the country towards bankruptcy. They have created division among the people, putting its existence under threat."