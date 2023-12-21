Dhaka-19: UP chairman 'hands over cash' at independent's campaign; EC to inquire

A video of an upazila parishad chairman in Savar handing over a large amount of cash, allotted for development of mosques, madrasas and graveyards, at a campaign meeting of the Dhaka-19 independent candidate Muhmmad Saiful Islam went viral in social media.

Savar's Pathalia union Chairman Parvez Dewan handed over the cash to Sinduria Central Jame Masjid and Cemetery President Karim Haji during a courtyard meeting as part of Saiful's electoral campaign at a madrasa ground in Sinduria area on Thursday (21 December).

Confirming the cash handover, Karim Haji told The Business Standard that he was handed a total of Tk1.6 lakh in cash.

"At mehfil on 24 November in Sinduria, the chairman had announced that he will give Tk2 lakh for the development of Sinduria central mosque and graveyard.

"Today that money was handed over to me from the Pathalia Union Parishad Fund. The envelope I was handed had Tk1.6 lakh in cash. Tk1 lakh each was allotted for the development of the mosque and the graveyard. But after deducting various government VAT-taxes, I received a total of Tk1.60 lakh," he told TBS over the phone.

The live video of the handover has been posted in a Facebook account under Chairman Parvez's name.

However, when contacted, Chairman Parvez denied handing over the cash.

Speaking to TBS, "That is a completely different matter. No cash was distributed during the electoral meeting."

When asked about the purpose of handing over the money at an election campaign, the chairman disconnected the phone call.

According to Election Commission officials, the chairman's action is a clear violation of the electoral code of conduct.

"Distributing money at a candidate's campaign meeting is a clear violation of the election code of conduct. As the matter has come to our notice through you, we will notify the election inquiry committee about it to take actions in this regard." Ferdous Wahid, upazila nirbahi officer and assistant returning officer for Savar, told TBS.

Meanwhile, according to the live video posted in the Facebook profile under Parvez's name, the chairman also claimed that he had distributed several lakhs of taka in other areas on the day.

Seeking vote for the 'truck' symbol of independent candidate Saiful at the meeting in Sinduria, he claimed to have "distributed Tk5 lakh in Ward-7 area of Pathalia Union today".

In the video, he is also seen handing over two envelopes full of cash to Karim Haji.

Saiful was not present in the meeting.