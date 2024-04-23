Gas supply to stop for 12 hours in Savar Wednesday

Gas stoves. Representational Photo: Collected
Gas stoves. Representational Photo: Collected

Gas supply to all categories of customers will remain suspended at different areas in Savar for 12 hours from 9am to 9pm on Wednesday.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where gas supply will halt include Tongabari, Ashulia, Khejur Bagan, Gouripur, Khagan, Kumkumari, and Akran.

The consumers in the adjoining areas may experience low pressure gas supply, said the Titas Gas regretting the temporary inconveniences of its customers.

