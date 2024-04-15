8 reportedly hurt after AC explodes in Savar street​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ​​​​

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 April, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 10:45 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

At least 8 people, including a pedestrian, were reportedly injured when an air-conditioner exploded in Savar's Genda area on Monday (15 April).

The incident took place at a tailor shop called Adrita Fabrics and Tailors near the Genda Bus Stand area around 8:00 pm.

The owner of the tailor Yusuf, 42, his friend Nahid, and a woman, were among those injured in the explosion, according to witnesses.

The names of all the injured could not be immediately known.

On receiving the information, fire service and local police officers rushed to the spot.

Mehrul Islam, an official of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, told The Business Standard, "We reached the spot at 8:27 pm after receiving the news. 

"Before we got there, locals brought the fire under control. We came and found no fire. Also, on reaching the spot, we did not find anyone injured."

