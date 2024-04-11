Fire in Savar garment factory under control after 2 hours

A fire broke out at a garment factory in Savar’s Rajphulbaria area on Thursday (11 April). Photo: TBS

A fire broke out at a garment factory in Savar's Rajphulbaria area on Thursday (11 April).

Around 12:00 pm, the fire was reported at the garment factory Wex Fashion Ltd after an electrical transformer inside had exploded, Fire Service and Civil Defense Department's (Zone-4) Deputy Assistant Director Md Alauddin told The Business Standard.

On information, four units of the fire service went to the spot and brought the fire under control within the next two hours, Md Alauddin said.

However, no casualty was reported in the fire.

Primarily, the extent of damage is worth around Tk40-50 lakh, the fire service official said.

There was no statement from the factory authorities in this regard as of yet.