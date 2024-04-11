Fire in Savar garment factory under control after 2 hours

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 April, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2024, 06:01 pm

Related News

Fire in Savar garment factory under control after 2 hours

Four units of the fire service went to the spot and brought the fire under control within two hours

TBS Report
11 April, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2024, 06:01 pm
A fire broke out at a garment factory in Savar’s Rajphulbaria area on Thursday (11 April). Photo: TBS
A fire broke out at a garment factory in Savar’s Rajphulbaria area on Thursday (11 April). Photo: TBS

A fire broke out at a garment factory in Savar's Rajphulbaria area on Thursday (11 April). 

Around 12:00 pm, the fire was reported at the garment factory Wex Fashion Ltd after an electrical transformer inside had exploded, Fire Service and Civil Defense Department's (Zone-4) Deputy Assistant Director Md Alauddin told The Business Standard.

On information, four units of the fire service went to the spot and brought the fire under control within the next two hours, Md Alauddin said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, no casualty was reported in the fire.

Primarily, the extent of damage is worth around Tk40-50 lakh, the fire service official said. 

There was no statement from the factory authorities in this regard as of yet. 

 

Top News

Savar / factory / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Duniya Jahan/ TBS

The Eid we lost, the Eid we gained: Embraces in graveyards

1h | Features
Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

1d | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

2d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

9h | Videos
Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

2d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

2d | Videos
How Azam J Chowdhury used to celebrate Eid in his childhood and youth

How Azam J Chowdhury used to celebrate Eid in his childhood and youth

23h | Videos