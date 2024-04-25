Human chain formed demanding extension of metro rail link to Savar’s Radio Colony

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 05:07 pm

Related News

Human chain formed demanding extension of metro rail link to Savar’s Radio Colony

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 05:07 pm
A human chain was formed in front of Savar Upazila Parishad demanding the extension of metro rail link to Nabinagar or Radio Colony area. Photo: Collected
A human chain was formed in front of Savar Upazila Parishad demanding the extension of metro rail link to Nabinagar or Radio Colony area. Photo: Collected

A human chain was formed in Savar demanding the extension of metro rail link to Radio Colony or Nabinagar area to enhance the transportation options for the people of this upazila.

Over a hundred residents of the upazila including local political leaders, representatives of various social and citizen organisations participated in the human chain held in front of the upazila parishad building on Thursday (25 April) morning.

Speakers at the human chain emphasised that while the government's priority metro rail project in the communication sector, MRT line 6, has been extended to Uttara Diabari area of the capital, and MRT line 5 is being extended to Hemayetpur in Savar, these developments risk depriving a large population of Savar upazila of the benefits of the metro rail system.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Therefore, speakers demanded the extension of at least one of these two metro rail projects to the Radio Colony or Nabinagar area of Savar.

If complications arise in expanding the project, they demanded that a portion of Savar be added to the existing underground metro rail project.

Speaking at the programme, Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) President Kamruzaman Khan said, "We have already submitted an application to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, requesting the extension of the metro rail project to the outermost boundary of Savar municipal area." 

As part of the government's "Smart Bangladesh" programme, millions of people in Savar are eagerly anticipating the benefits of the metro rail system.

Top News

Metro Rail / Savar / Nabinagar / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque in the hopes of rainfall

1h | In Focus
The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

3h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran's uranium enrichment will take another week

Iran's uranium enrichment will take another week

1h | Videos
Will the $61 billion arms turn the tide of the Russia-Ukraine war?

Will the $61 billion arms turn the tide of the Russia-Ukraine war?

2h | Videos
The only lovebird breeding farm in Shariatpur

The only lovebird breeding farm in Shariatpur

3h | Videos
‘Chaotic era’ for Asian currencies: Bank of America

‘Chaotic era’ for Asian currencies: Bank of America

4h | Videos