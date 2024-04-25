Human chain formed demanding extension of metro rail link to Savar’s Radio Colony

A human chain was formed in front of Savar Upazila Parishad demanding the extension of metro rail link to Nabinagar or Radio Colony area. Photo: Collected

A human chain was formed in Savar demanding the extension of metro rail link to Radio Colony or Nabinagar area to enhance the transportation options for the people of this upazila.

Over a hundred residents of the upazila including local political leaders, representatives of various social and citizen organisations participated in the human chain held in front of the upazila parishad building on Thursday (25 April) morning.

Speakers at the human chain emphasised that while the government's priority metro rail project in the communication sector, MRT line 6, has been extended to Uttara Diabari area of the capital, and MRT line 5 is being extended to Hemayetpur in Savar, these developments risk depriving a large population of Savar upazila of the benefits of the metro rail system.

Therefore, speakers demanded the extension of at least one of these two metro rail projects to the Radio Colony or Nabinagar area of Savar.

If complications arise in expanding the project, they demanded that a portion of Savar be added to the existing underground metro rail project.

Speaking at the programme, Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) President Kamruzaman Khan said, "We have already submitted an application to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, requesting the extension of the metro rail project to the outermost boundary of Savar municipal area."

As part of the government's "Smart Bangladesh" programme, millions of people in Savar are eagerly anticipating the benefits of the metro rail system.