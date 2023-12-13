Decision on Jatiya Party joining alliance on 17 Dec: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 02:14 pm

Decision on Jatiya Party joining alliance on 17 Dec: Quader

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 02:14 pm
File photo. Photo: UNB
File photo. Photo: UNB

In the midst of internal policy divides, a decision on Jatiya Party joining the Awami League-led 14-party alliance for the upcoming national elections can be expected by 17 December. 

"At a recent meeting, Jatiya Party expressed their interest in participating in polls alongside the Awami League. You will have to wait till 17 December for the decision," he said at a press conference organised at the political office of the Awami League president in Dhanmondi of the capital on Wednesday (13 December).

"There might be uncertainties and concerns within their ranks which need to be settled. We must wait until everything is sorted out," he said.

In response to a question about independent candidates, Obaidul Quader said there has been no room left for uncontested elections. 

"There are both independent and party-nominated candidates. Even in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's constituency, four individuals are contesting. Similar scenarios exist in other constituencies," he noted, stressing that the elections is going to be competitive.

Expressing hope for significant voter turnout, Quader asserted, "Democracy will be perfected through this election."

Regarding uncertainties surrounding alliances, Quader dismissed rumours, stating, "Awami League is vigilant and unperturbed by these speculations. We've willingly embraced the challenge. Elections will be conducted on schedule to uphold constitutional continuity."

Jatiya Party / JS polls / Bangladesh National Election / Bangladesh

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

