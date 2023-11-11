Chinese envoy's remark on polls doesn't reflect people's aspirations: BNP

BNP on Saturday said Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen's recent comment on Bangladesh's next elections does not reflect the hopes and aspirations of people.

In a statement, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called upon China to shed light on the expectations of the people of Bangladesh and the issues relating to people's interests.

Earlier on Thursday, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen addressing a programme said his country wants Bangladesh's elections to be held as per the constitution, and the relevant parties resolve their differences and maintain political and social stability.

Rizvi said the Chinese ambassador's remarks come at a time when the entire nation in unison is demanding the installation of a polls-time impartial government by carrying out a peaceful movement in an effort to restore their voting rights and democratic values.

"In fact, Ambassador Wen's comment that China wants to see the upcoming elections in Bangladesh as per the constitution does not reflect the will or aspirations of people," he said.

Also read: 'We don't intervene': Chinese envoy hopes for stability after polls

The BNP leader said a large section of the people in Bangladesh have not had a chance to vote in the past ten years.

"So, the country's vast population wants a free, fair, inclusive and credible election not under the authoritarian Sheikh Hasina regime, but under a polls-time neutral government," he said.

Rizvi said Wen's remark on the upcoming national election as per the constitution has attracted the attention of the BNP and the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh.

"We welcome his concern about Bangladesh. At the same time, we would like to remind [him] that BNP, the party that introduced multi-party democracy and parliamentary democracy in Bangladesh, is always committed to the constitution, which is approved and accepted by people," he said.

The BNP leader also said it is regrettable that the "illegitimate" Awami League government changed the constitution through controversial amendments in an attempt to retain power.

He also said the well-accepted and widely praised caretaker government system, established on the basis of national consensus, was abolished by the "fascist" Sheikh Hasina government with a nefarious political motive.

Rizvi said two consecutive "farcical" national elections in 2014 and 2018 clearly proved that no elections are possible under Sheikh Hasina. "Because, the Election Commission, and an identified section from administration, judiciary and law enforcement forces play the role of accomplices in state-sponsored criminal activities in the name of election."

Stating that Bangladesh and China have long established friendly relations based on trade, commerce, knowledge and other bilateral interests, he said BNP believes that diplomatic success lies in establishing relations between the people of the two countries.

Rizvi urged China to give importance to the desires and interests of the people of Bangladesh.

He said their party also expects the full support of the international community in the ongoing struggle of the people of Bangladesh for a free, fair and participatory election. "BNP also wants to restore the basic foundations of democracy, so that the rule of law, human rights, labour rights and freedom of expression are re-established in Bangladesh."