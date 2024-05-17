BNP acted as Pakistan's broker during their rule: Law minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq speaks to reporters after inspecting the construction work of a bridge over the Teesta River in Brahmanbaria on 17 May. Photo: UNB

The BNP, in alliance with war criminals and Razakars, Al-Badrs, acted as Pakistan's broker during their rule, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministerl Anisul Huq alleged today (17 May).

They exploited and tortured the people of Bangladesh, he told reporters after inspecting the construction work of a bridge over the Teesta River at Krishnanagar village in Dharakhar Union of Akhaura upazila in Brahmanbaria.

"The development that has taken place during the present time is intolerable to BNP leaders like Mirza Fakhrul. That's why they have lost their minds," said the minister.

Besides, he said, the number of loan defaulters was the highest during the BNP regime.

During the visit, the minister was accompanied by Akhaura Municipality Mayor Takjil Khalifa Kajal, former upazila chairman Sheikh Borhan Uddin, upazila Awami League's joint general secretary Golam Samdani Ferdaus, among others.