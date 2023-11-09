Chinese ambassador hopes for stability after next election, continued cooperation with Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
09 November, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 02:28 pm

Related News

Chinese ambassador hopes for stability after next election, continued cooperation with Bangladesh

He laid emphasis on maintaining political and social stability through joint efforts

UNB
09 November, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 02:28 pm
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen addressing an event titled “BRI@10: Ushering in Next Golden Decade” at a Dhaka hotel, organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) on 9 November. Photo: UNB
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen addressing an event titled “BRI@10: Ushering in Next Golden Decade” at a Dhaka hotel, organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) on 9 November. Photo: UNB

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today reiterated his country's non-interference approach towards other countries' internal affairs, noting that the future of Bangladesh will be determined by the people of Bangladesh.

He laid emphasis on maintaining political and social stability through joint efforts.

"Our policy is very clear. We don't intervene. It is our hope that there will be stability after the next election and that our cooperation will continue," the Chinese ambassador said. He hoped that the election will be held based on "constitution and laws."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He was addressing an event titled "BRI@10: Ushering in Next Golden Decade" at a Dhaka hotel, organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB).

CEAB President Ke Changliang spoke as the special guest at the event. DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and General Secretary Emrul Kayesh also spoke on the occasion.

"We want stability. We hope, Chinese people and property will be protected. So far, we feel safe. Thanks for the efforts that have been taken," said the ambassador.

Responding to a question, he said they are discussing the possibility of a free trade agreement between the two countries.

The ambassador said they want more trade and investment between the two countries.

He laid emphasis on boosting Bangladesh's exports through product diversification and having a more balanced trade in the next couple of years.

Responding to a question on political dialogue, he said this answer should come from the political leaders, but they hope to see political and social stability in the country.

Ambassador Yao said the repatriation of the Rohingyas is a very complicated process that requires international support.

He said the Rohingyas are in very poor condition, and all stakeholders need to come forward to achieve the repatriation goal.

Delivering his welcome remarks, DCAB President Lotus said the historic trip to China by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a young politician in the mid-1950s remains forever etched in their minds. "And today, Bangladesh and China are moving closer together as friends on the international stage," he said.

Top News / Politics

China / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

4h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

5h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

6h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

2h | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

18h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

22h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

23h | TBS Stories