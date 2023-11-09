Chinese ambassador hopes for stability after next election, continued cooperation with Bangladesh

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen addressing an event titled “BRI@10: Ushering in Next Golden Decade” at a Dhaka hotel, organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) on 9 November. Photo: UNB

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today reiterated his country's non-interference approach towards other countries' internal affairs, noting that the future of Bangladesh will be determined by the people of Bangladesh.

He laid emphasis on maintaining political and social stability through joint efforts.

"Our policy is very clear. We don't intervene. It is our hope that there will be stability after the next election and that our cooperation will continue," the Chinese ambassador said. He hoped that the election will be held based on "constitution and laws."

He was addressing an event titled "BRI@10: Ushering in Next Golden Decade" at a Dhaka hotel, organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB).

CEAB President Ke Changliang spoke as the special guest at the event. DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and General Secretary Emrul Kayesh also spoke on the occasion.

"We want stability. We hope, Chinese people and property will be protected. So far, we feel safe. Thanks for the efforts that have been taken," said the ambassador.

Responding to a question, he said they are discussing the possibility of a free trade agreement between the two countries.

The ambassador said they want more trade and investment between the two countries.

He laid emphasis on boosting Bangladesh's exports through product diversification and having a more balanced trade in the next couple of years.

Responding to a question on political dialogue, he said this answer should come from the political leaders, but they hope to see political and social stability in the country.

Ambassador Yao said the repatriation of the Rohingyas is a very complicated process that requires international support.

He said the Rohingyas are in very poor condition, and all stakeholders need to come forward to achieve the repatriation goal.

Delivering his welcome remarks, DCAB President Lotus said the historic trip to China by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a young politician in the mid-1950s remains forever etched in their minds. "And today, Bangladesh and China are moving closer together as friends on the international stage," he said.