BNP is a fake political party: Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud addresses at a discussion organised by city AL on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 44th Homecoming Day in Chattogram's International Convention Hall. Photo: BSS

The BNP is a fake political party, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today (18 May).

"You should remember that the BNP presented Joe Biden's fake adviser on 28 October last year. When fake adviser was in BNP's political office, he only spoke in English. When police took him away, I saw him he spokes in Bangla fluently. Earlier, BNP presented forged the signatures of Congressmen," he said while addressing at a discussion organised by Ctg AL on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 44th Homecoming Day in Chattogram's International Convention Hall.

Speaking at the programme, Hasan Mahmud said, "Seeing the development progress of the country, BNP and their allies are upset. Sometimes I see that GM Quader also gets upset," he said.

Hasan, also Joint General Secretary of Awami League, said people of the country saw that before the last national election, the BNP leaders frequently visited various embassies in an attempt to stop the election.

"The election was held peacefully and 42% people voted. If BNP had not declared election resistance, attacked people, burnt, and killed entire families including children in the train, then the voting rate would have been more than 60%," he said.

He also mentioned that in the last two or three years, elections have been held in many European countries and the voter turnout was less than 40% there.

Hasan Mahmud said the government or head of state of over 80 countries congratulated our prime minister after forming this government following a peaceful election.

The foreign minister said the Assistant Secretary of United States of America came here to promote relation with Bangladesh.

"He talked to me about how to take the relationship forward in bilateral meetings. They have expressed their intention to return GSP benefits to us if we reform in some areas. At the same time, they have a special fund aimed at overcoming the global economic recession. From there they also said to support. So, our relationship with US is very good. We are working to move the relationship forward. That is why BNP has lost it mind," Hasan said.