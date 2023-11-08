Chhatra Dal marches in support of blockade at Gopibagh

On Wednesday 8 November, Chhatra Dal Central Parliament Joint General Secretary, Dr Awal, along with Chhatra Dal leaders and activists, took to the railway station to demonstrate their support for the BNP's call for a nationwide blockade.

On the first day of the third phase of blockade, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists held a procession at the Gopibag railway station in Dhaka.

Dr Awal addressed the gathered crowd before the railway blockade and picketing, echoing the words of Tarique Rahman, "If you can't participate in the highway procession-picketing, then stay home if necessary. Vehicles without passengers should not be on the road unless they have passengers. This is how you can express your protest."

Several prominent Chhatra Dal leaders, including Mohiuddin Mahi, Syeda Sumaiya Parveen of Eden Women's College Chhatra Dal, Khandaker Aman, Miraj Hossain, Siam, Ashraful Asad, Kazi Kawsar of Bangla College Chhatra Dal, and others, stood in solidarity at the event. Students from various universities and institutions, including Sher Bangla Krishi University, Government Madrasa-e-Aliya, and Private University, joined the demonstration, expressing their support for the ongoing protest.

This blockade comes after a one-day hiatus following the previous two phases of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami-enforced nationwide road-rail-waterway blockades beginning from 6:00am today.

Arrests, arson attacks on vehicles and clashes marked the previous two phases of blockade — one for three days starting from 31 October and the other for two days starting from 5 November.