Cocola foods workers protest in Gazipur, police disperse crowd

There workers protested to demand an increase in their wages

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 03:26 pm
On the left, workers of Cocola Foods are seen protesting in Gazipur&#039;s Mouchak for wage revaluation by blocking the highway, resulting in a long tailback of vehicles. On the right, members of the industrial police are dispersing the crowd. Photo: TBS
On the left, workers of Cocola Foods are seen protesting in Gazipur's Mouchak for wage revaluation by blocking the highway, resulting in a long tailback of vehicles. On the right, members of the industrial police are dispersing the crowd. Photo: TBS

Workers of Cocola Food Products Limited protested by blocking the road in Gazipur's Mouchak union today (22 January).

They blocked the road in the morning but were dispersed by the police around 11:30am, confirmed Superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police Md Sarwar Alam.

Quoting the protestors, he said the factory is beside an RMG factory. There has been a revaluation of RMG workers' wages, but not in the case of beverage company workers.

"During the protest the workers said it has become hard to sustain with their little income. So, they want a revision of their wages as well," added the SP.

According to locals, workers of the Cocola factory entered the factory around 7:30am and started protesting in demand of higher wages.

At one point they started vandalising the factory and took to the streets in Mouchak union of Gazipur around 9:30am, said police sources.

Traffic congestion spilt over to the Dhaka-Tangail Highway when police fired tear shells and sound grenades to disperse them.

workers / blockade / police

