Joy points out at BNP's 'falsehood' over violence, arson attacks

BSS
04 January, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 08:11 pm
A file photo of Prime Minister&#039;s ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy
A file photo of Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Referring to pleas of victims who fell prey to recent spell of violence, Bangabandhu's grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy in a tweet pointed out the disinformation campaign on passing the blame on Awami League waged by BNP centring the arson attacks.
 
"BNP Jamaat lies before the world stood exposed yet again" reads the caption of a video, Sajeeb Wazed, former ICT Advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, posted today on "X" Handle (formerly twitter), in reference to the letters BNP sent to United Nations and other embassies.

BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed sent a letter to UN and different embassies holding Awami League responsible for the ongoing spate of violence even though these arson attacks and train derailments were perpetrated during BNP-Jamaat enforced blockade.

A number of victims yesterday held BNP-Jamaat combine responsible for sustaining burn injuries and losing their near ones during the violence flared up on streets during BNP-Jamaat enforced blockade.
 
"BNP-Jamaat supporters burnt my son alive. My son was never involved in politics... I request Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure punishment for those who burned my son and their instigators," said Runi Begum, mother of Nahid burnt alive during the blockade. 

"BNP-Jamaat arsonists burnt us. But we are alive because of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute opened by Sheikh Hasina," Shikdar Mohammad, who was injured in an arson attack in Chattogram on 3 December. 

Citing these references, Sajeeb Wazed wrote "Now the world should listen to the first-hand accounts from arson attack victims and relatives of those innocent lives perished since the outbreak of the violence as BNP Jamaat combine waged street violence to thwart polls".

BNP-Jamaat / blockade / Sajeeb Wazed Joy / Bangladesh

