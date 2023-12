Miscreants set a bus of "Anabil Paribahan" on fire in Signboard area of Siddhirganj under Narayanganj district early Monday.

The miscreants set fire to the bus around 2am, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters (media cell).

Two firefighting units from Adamjee EPZ fire station rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze at 2:45am.

However, no casualties were reported.