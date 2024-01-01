25 injured as Chhatra Dal, police clash in Habiganj

At least 25 people, including policemen, were injured in a clash between police and BNP student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders and activists in Shayestanagar area of Habiganj on Monday (1 January). Photo: UNB

At least 25 people, including policemen, were injured in a clash between police and BNP student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders and activists in Shayestanagar area of Habiganj on Monday (1 January).

Habiganj Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Khalilur Rahman said, "10-12 policemen were injured in the clash. The situation is calm now."

A police van was vandalised at that time.

According to locals, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists brought out a rally on the occasion of their founding anniversary.

A clash broke out when police obstructed them in the city's Shayestanagar area.

District Chhatra Dal General Secretary Zillur Rahman said, "As part of the central programme, Chhatra Dal brought out a peaceful rally on the occasion of the founding anniversary. At least 15 leaders and activists were injured in the police attack."