25 injured as Chhatra Dal, police clash in Habiganj

Bangladesh

UNB
01 January, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 07:14 pm

Related News

25 injured as Chhatra Dal, police clash in Habiganj

10-12 policemen were injured in the clash, police said

UNB
01 January, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 07:14 pm
At least 25 people, including policemen, were injured in a clash between police and BNP student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders and activists in Shayestanagar area of Habiganj on Monday (1 January). Photo: UNB
At least 25 people, including policemen, were injured in a clash between police and BNP student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders and activists in Shayestanagar area of Habiganj on Monday (1 January). Photo: UNB

At least 25 people, including policemen, were injured in a clash between police and BNP student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders and activists in Shayestanagar area of Habiganj on Monday (1 January).

Habiganj Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Khalilur Rahman said, "10-12 policemen were injured in the clash. The situation is calm now."

A police van was vandalised at that time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to locals, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists brought out a rally on the occasion of their founding anniversary. 

A clash broke out when police obstructed them in the city's Shayestanagar area.

District Chhatra Dal General Secretary Zillur Rahman said, "As part of the central programme, Chhatra Dal brought out a peaceful rally on the occasion of the founding anniversary. At least 15 leaders and activists were injured in the police attack."

 

Top News

Habiganj / police / Chhatra Dal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

12h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

9h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

12h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

3h | Videos
Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

31m | Videos
Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

4h | Videos