147 platoons of BGB patrol teams deployed nationwide

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 11:49 am

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Photo: UNB
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Photo: UNB

To maintain law and order, a total of 147 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in the country amid the ongoing blockade called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties. 

Shariful Islam, the public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, shared the information with the media this morning.

Meanwhile, 16 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka and surrounding districts. 

It is the 12th round of the blockade programme of the opposition parties since 31 October, and the first one since the announcement of their non-cooperation movement against the government on 20 December.

Following the announcement of the election schedule, major cities and districts of the country including the capital have been brought under a comprehensive security blanket through the deployment of police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and BGB personnel.

 

BNP blockade / Nationwide blockade / BNP / Jamat

