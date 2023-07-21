BNP’s Dhaka youth rally to be held at Suhrawardy Udyan, says Jubo Dal president

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold its Dhaka youth rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan, said Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku.

The decision was made after discussing with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), he told reporters after a meeting with DMP officials at the security force's office on Thursday night.

The rally will take place on 22 July with youths deprived of jobs and votes, Tuku added.

Speaking about the meeting with DMP officials, he said, "We discussed holding the rally in Suhrawardy Udyan. They verbally nodded to our proposal and asked for an application. We have submitted it."

Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP convener Aman Ullah Aman, South BNP convener Abdus Salam, Swechchasebak Dal President SM Zilani, Chhatra Dal President Kazi Rawnakul Islam Shrabon were present on the occasion.

Three wings of the BNP announced to hold the youth rally in the six divisions of the country to encourage young voters to participate in the party's ongoing movement to restore democracy.

The programme has already been held in the Chattogram Division, Rajshahi Division and Rangpur Division.