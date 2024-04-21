Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

It's hard to miss.

In the middle of Suhrawardy Udyan, near the busy TSC gate, crowds of people are consuming cups filled with wafers, biscuits and chips.

In the raging heat, each bite is followed by a puff of smoke.

Are they all vaping? The families together? And it wasn't even 20 April.

The small shop, run by 22-year-old Hasib, usually sells burgers. But turns out today's treat is dipped in liquid nitrogen.

People waiting to try the new unique food in town. Photo: Nayem Ali

The unique presentation has drawn crowds and incited delight. Amid the heat, the cold treats are also quite the relief.

"It's all about the show," Hasib says with a smile. "The smoke swirling around when you eat these frozen snacks—it's just fun."

He wanted to give his customers the same experience, so he started this venture on Eid day.

Glasses of treats lined up waiting to be served by pouring liquid nitrogen on it. Photo: Nayem Ali

On the question whether nitrogen was safe to be consumed in this way, Hasib gave reassurances. "Nitrogen is safe—it's just a gas. It disappears quickly, leaving behind only frozen treats."

One of the curious customers waiting to try the delicacy was Zubayer Ahmed.

Zubayer came with his family for a peaceful evening and couldn't resist trying these interesting snacks.

"It's different, something my kids wanted to taste," he said, sounding amused. "And it's quite enjoyable, I must say."

Father compelled to buy these unique delicacies for his daughter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Sobel Ali, trying to cool down in the hot weather, found the idea interesting.

"Anything frozen is nice in this heat wave," he said with a satisfied smile.

Tamim, who had just finished his SSC exams, stumbled upon the scene while riding his bicycle in the park. The sight of smoke made him curious, so he decided to try it.

"It's a good treat after exams," he said with a smile. "It may not be amazing, but it's fun during these hot days."

As news of nitrogen snacks spread, the line at his stall grew longer.

People at Suhrawardy Udyan laughed and smiled as they enjoyed the unique treats.

Food that gives you dragon breath. Photo: Nayel Ali

Speaking to The Business Standard, Dr Navid Nooren, lecturer of Pathology, Popular Medical College and Hospital, said, "The Food and Drug Administration warns against consuming foods prepared with LN2 as it can cause injuries to the lips, oral cavity and stomach.

"Most of the risks come down to the food handlers and the usage of food-grade LN2. To reduce the risks of injury consumers should at least wait until the smoke dissipates from the food material and consume it with an open mouth."