Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

Features

Nayem Ali
21 April, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 05:42 pm

Related News

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

Nayem Ali
21 April, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 05:42 pm
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

It's hard to miss.

In the middle of Suhrawardy Udyan, near the busy TSC gate, crowds of people are consuming cups filled with wafers, biscuits and chips.

In the raging heat, each bite is followed by a puff of smoke.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Are they all vaping? The families together? And it wasn't even 20 April.

The small shop, run by 22-year-old Hasib, usually sells burgers. But turns out today's treat is dipped in liquid nitrogen.

People waiting to try the new unique food in town. Photo: Nayem Ali
People waiting to try the new unique food in town. Photo: Nayem Ali

The unique presentation has drawn crowds and incited delight. Amid the heat, the cold treats are also quite the relief.

"It's all about the show," Hasib says with a smile. "The smoke swirling around when you eat these frozen snacks—it's just fun."

He wanted to give his customers the same experience, so he started this venture on Eid day.

Glasses of treats lined up waiting to be served by pouring liquid nitrogen on it. Photo: Nayem Ali
Glasses of treats lined up waiting to be served by pouring liquid nitrogen on it. Photo: Nayem Ali

On the question whether nitrogen was safe to be consumed in this way, Hasib gave reassurances. "Nitrogen is safe—it's just a gas. It disappears quickly, leaving behind only frozen treats."

One of the curious customers waiting to try the delicacy was Zubayer Ahmed.

Zubayer came with his family for a peaceful evening and couldn't resist trying these interesting snacks.

"It's different, something my kids wanted to taste," he said, sounding amused. "And it's quite enjoyable, I must say."

Father compelled to buy these unique delicacies for his daughter. Photo: Nayem Ali
Father compelled to buy these unique delicacies for his daughter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Sobel Ali, trying to cool down in the hot weather, found the idea interesting.

"Anything frozen is nice in this heat wave," he said with a satisfied smile.

Tamim, who had just finished his SSC exams, stumbled upon the scene while riding his bicycle in the park. The sight of smoke made him curious, so he decided to try it.

"It's a good treat after exams," he said with a smile. "It may not be amazing, but it's fun during these hot days."

As news of nitrogen snacks spread, the line at his stall grew longer.

People at Suhrawardy Udyan laughed and smiled as they enjoyed the unique treats.

Food that gives you dragon breath. Photo: Nayel Ali
Food that gives you dragon breath. Photo: Nayel Ali

Speaking to The Business Standard, Dr Navid Nooren, lecturer of Pathology, Popular Medical College and Hospital, said, "The Food and Drug Administration warns against consuming foods prepared with LN2 as it can cause injuries to the lips, oral cavity and stomach.

"Most of the risks come down to the food handlers and the usage of food-grade LN2. To reduce the risks of injury consumers should at least wait until the smoke dissipates from the food material and consume it with an open mouth."

 

Top News

Suhrawardy Udyan / food / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

1h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

7h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

9h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

26m | Videos
Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

2h | Videos
Find out what's in whose air force arsenal

Find out what's in whose air force arsenal

2h | Videos
Kremlin warns of more massacres

Kremlin warns of more massacres

4h | Videos