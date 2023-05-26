BNP leader Noman's convoy 'attacked' in Khagrachari

The car carrying BNP leader Abdullah Al Noman which was vandalised. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Vice-Chairman Abdullah Al Noman's convoy was allegedly attacked on his way to attend a rally in Khagrachari.

The incident took place in front of the Awami League party office on Khagrachari College road around 11:30am Friday (26 May), BNP Media Cell Member Shairul Kabir Khan told The Business Standard.

The BNP has blamed the local Awami League party men for the incident.

However, Awami League denied it, saying BNP men attacked the office of Awami League first.