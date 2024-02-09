Police recover guns, ammo from BNP leader Liakat's residence in Ctg

Police claimed to have recovered 10 guns including two foreign-made pistols, 72 rounds of bullets, 26 rounds of cartridges and several country-made sharp weapons from the residence of Liakat Ali, BNP leader and former chairman of Gandamara union of Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram, in the early hours of Friday (9 February).

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Anowara Circle) Sohanur Rahman Sohag, along with Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Banshkhali Police Station Tofael Ahmed, disclosed the information during a press conference held at Banshkhali Police Station on Friday afternoon.

Earlier on Wednesday (7 February) evening, Liakat Ali was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police from the capital's Fakirapool Motijheel area.

The BNP leader was arrested amidst an ongoing investigation into more than 21 cases against him, ranging from murder and extortion to attacks on police and anti-state activities.

Among the items seized from Liakat's residence in Gandamara union, there were two foreign pistols, five domestically manufactured LGs, two cut single-barrel guns, and one domestically made single-barrel gun.

Additionally, 72 rounds of various firearms, 26 cartridges, five Chinese axes, and seven sharp weapons were recovered. Furthermore, 40 sticks of various sizes were also confiscated during the operation.

OC Tofael Ahmed told The Business Standard that according to intelligence information, Liakat and his cohorts possess more arms and ammunition.

"The investigation is on and we are conducting drives to nab all his associates," he added.