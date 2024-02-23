Khagrachari children perform Ekusher Gaan in Bangla, Tripura, Chakma languages

Khagrachari children perform the song “Amar bhaier rokte rangano,” an anthem for the language movement, in three languages Bangla, Tripura, and Chakma as a tribute to the martyrs of the 1952 movement. Photo: Courtesy
Khagrachari children perform the song “Amar bhaier rokte rangano,” an anthem for the language movement, in three languages Bangla, Tripura, and Chakma as a tribute to the martyrs of the 1952 movement. Photo: Courtesy

Children in Khagrachari today performed the song "Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano" – also known as the Ekusher Gaan – in three languages Bangla, Tripura, and Chakma as a tribute to the martyrs of the 1952 language movement.

They performed the iconic song penned by Abdul Gaffar Choudhury and composed by Altaf Mahmud, which has become emblematic of the spirit of 21 February, at an event organised by Pitachhara Pathagar in the Matiranga upazila of the district.

Organisers say the event was organised to commemorate International Mother Language Day, as well as to honour all languages and uphold the slogan "My language, my pride".

Established in 2021, Pitachhara Pathagar boasts more than two hundred active members, consisting of individuals from the Bengali, Chakma, and Tripura communities, they say.

Md Sahiduzzaman, deputy commissioner of Khagrachari, said during the daylong event that the Pitachhara library is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for the residents of the remote hills in Matiranga and fostering social harmony.

"The community in this town is benefitting from medical services provided through the library's initiative, which is undoubtedly a commendable endeavour," he said.

The first phase of the day-long event featured children's sports and painting competitions, while a cultural programme was organised from afternoon until night.

Renowned music star Kanak Aditya, traveller and writer Tareq Onu, and tribal children from various neighbourhoods of the Khedachhara area in Matiranga participated in the cultural programme. Additionally, a play was performed by members of the Pitachhara Pathagar.

Khagrachari

