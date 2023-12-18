Miscreants open fire on tourist vehicles in Khagrachari; 3 cars vandalised

Miscreants fired a bullet at a tourist vehicle on Dighinala-Sajek road in Shuknachhari area of Khagrachari on Monday noon.

However, no casualties were reported from the incident, according to police.

A Mahendra car, a pickup van and a private car carrying tourists were vandalised at the time.

Mohammad Nurul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dighinala police station, said unidentified miscreants fired one round of bullets at the tourist car.

On information, the army and police recovered the vehicles along with the tourists immediately and took them to the army's Baghaihat zone.

Later, they were taken to their destination under the protection of law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, all types of vehicular movement on inter-district and district internal roads have been stopped due to the blockade called by the UPDF.

Earlier on 11 December, four UPDF activists were killed in an attack by rival groups at Anilpara village in Logang union of Panchhari upazila. The UPDF Prasit Bikash Group called a blockade to protest the incident.