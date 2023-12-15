Police sue 37 BNP leaders on charge of violence in Chattagram

UNB
15 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 03:13 pm

15 December, 2023, 03:10 pm

Since the filing of the case, police have arrested five BNP leaders and activists from different places of Chattogram till Thursday night

UNB
15 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 03:13 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

Police have filed two cases in connection with the attack on police officials in Chattogram's Anwara during the blockade on Wednesday (15 December).

A total of 37 BNP leaders and activists were named in the case and more than 100 unidentified people were accused in the case.

Mohammad Mohiuddin, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Anwara Police Station, confirmed the matter on Thursday night. 

Local Chatari Union Parishad member Rashed Newaz Chowdhury and Sub-Inspector Md Joynal Abedin filed the cases with Anwara Police Station.

Since the filing of the case, police have arrested five BNP leaders and activists from different places of Chattogram till Thursday night.

The arrestees were identified as Md Imtiaz of Raipur union, Md Rubel, Abul Manjur of Chatari union, Md Maruf Hossain and Md Jibon.

According to the case statement, police barred BNP and Jubo Dal activists when they tried to block the road by bringing out a procession in support of the blockade on Wednesday noon leading to a clash between the Police and BNP leaders and activists. 

Anwar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sohel Ahmed was seriously injured in the eye during the clash.  Five other policemen were also injured. Several vehicles, including a police pickup, were also vandalised.

