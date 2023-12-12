4 UPDF activists killed in Khagrachhari

Miscreants shot and killed four leaders and activists of the United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF) in Khagrachhari last night, the party claimed.

The incident took place in the Logang union parishad under Panchhari upazila of the district around 10:00pm on Monday (11 December), UPDF organiser Angya Marma said.

He said miscreants shot and killed Vipul Chakma, former president of Pahari Chhatra Parishad and central organizing secretary of Democratic Youth Forum, Sunil Chakma, vice president of Pahari Chhatra Parishad central committee, Liton Chakma, vice president of Khagrachari district branch and UPDF member Rahinsha Tripura.

"We have heard about the incident. Police are on their way to the spot. Details will be known after investigation," Panchari police station Officer-in-Charge Shafiul Alam said.